Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Nampa Warhawk Air Museum gears up for annual Memorial Day flyover

The flyover path goes all over the Treasure Valley, beginning at 10:59 a.m. on Monday and ending at 11:26 a.m.
Poster image (3).jpg
KEITH BURRELL / KIVI
WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM
Poster image (3).jpg
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Warhawk Air Museum is gearing up for the annual Memorial Day flyover, which will send several warbirds up to fly over the Treasure Valley on Monday, May 26.

The museum will send up three fighters, including two P-40s and a P-51 Mustang known as the Boise Bee, as well as a few local T-6s.

The flyover path goes all over the Treasure Valley, beginning at 10:59 a.m. on Monday and ending at 11:26 a.m. The path flies over notable locations such as the Middleton Cemetery, Kleiner Park, Morris Hill Cemetery, Veterans Memorial Park, and more.

mem-day-2025-flyover-map-web-1200x954.png

In addition to the flyover, the museum will be open for Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food trucks and a chance to get a close-up look at some of the warbirds. Admission to the museum is $5. For more information, visit warhawkairmuseum.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell