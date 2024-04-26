Nampa Troop 112 celebrates a century of Scouting

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Troop 112 is celebrating 100 years of the Troop, giving back to the community, and Eagle Scouts.



Troop 112 posts flags at Kohlerlawn Cemetery for Memorial Day every year.

Nampa First Church of the Nazarene has a unique place in Troop 112's 100-year history, being the sponsor for all 100 years.

This Saturday is a gala to celebrate the century milestone; tickets to the event can be found here.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We continually get calls to either perform a flag ceremony or a flag retirement for other groups. We've done it for schools and we've done many flag retirements," said Troop 112 Scoutmaster Rob Forras

Nampa's Troop 112 commemorates its century milestone, their impact on the community evident. From Eagle Scout projects to posting flags at Kohlerlawn Cemetery for Memorial Day, these scouts have left the City of Nampa better than the've found it. For over a century, Troop 112 has taught youth to embody the spirit of service ingrained in Scouting.

Levi Forras is working toward his Eagle Scout and is considering giving back to the Nampa community for his Eagle project. Levi said, "I've had ideas ranging from flower beds to picnic benches to maybe refurbishing some areas in front of the church."

"We have a different part of that as well, we've been sponsored by Nampa First Church of the Nazarene for all those 100 years which is also an incredibly rare feat," said Charter Organization Representative Eric McMullen.

Scouting has allowed Star Scout David to explore opportunities he might not have otherwise.

"First Aid; it's like a puzzle, it's kind of fun," said Scout David McMullen

