Nampa to close stretch of Powerline Road for crosswalk upgrades starting Oct. 26

NAMPA, Idaho — The intersection of Powerline Road and Sherman Avenue in Nampa is getting a safety upgrade — but drivers should expect a temporary closure while the work gets done.

Starting Oct. 26, a stretch of Powerline Road just south of Sherman will close for approximately two weeks to allow crews to install improvements to the existing crosswalk. The road is expected to reopen by Nov. 6.

WATCH: Powerline Road in Nampa will close for about two weeks as crews upgrade the pedestrian crossing at Sherman Avenue

Nampa’s Powerline Road to close at Sherman for two weeks for crosswalk upgrades

The project includes rapid flashing lights to alert drivers when pedestrians and bicyclists are crossing, upgraded pedestrian ramps and new signage.

"This is part of the city's renewed efforts to install and improve two to three new crossings every single year," said Crystal, Nampa's transportation director.

The intersection itself will remain open during construction, and residents who live nearby will still be able to access their neighborhoods.

Drivers will be detoured along Sherman Avenue, Chicago Avenue and Amity Road during the closure.

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