Nampa students explore careers in essential city services through hands-on IGNITE program

NAMPA, Idaho — High school students in Nampa are getting hands-on experience with careers that keep the city running through the district's annual IGNITE career exploration program.

The Nampa School District partners with city agencies and local businesses to connect students directly with potential employers, moving career education beyond the classroom and into real work environments.

At Fire Station 1, students practice medical skills rather than simply touring the facility. Aaron Valerio, a senior at Columbia High School, returned for his second year of the program.

"I love IGNITE. I went last year. I went this year because I just enjoyed it so much last year, and it just provided so much insight on how I can become an EMT and what they do in their daily life," Valerio explained.

While some students learn emergency response skills, others explore vehicle maintenance at the city's Fleet Services department, where police cars, fire trucks, and other municipal vehicles receive repairs.

Doug Adams, Fleet Services Superintendent for the City of Nampa, says the program addresses a critical workforce shortage in skilled trades.

"The skilled labor pool is really, really kind of shallow right now. Not too many younger kids have been pursuing things like auto mechanics, or hydraulics, or electrical," Adams added.

As experienced technicians retire, Adams says there aren't enough workers to replace them.

"We're starting to retire out of the industry, and there's nobody to backfill us. So we're having real trouble finding mechanics and technicians that can maintain the city vehicles," Adams said.

The early exposure to hands-on work can influence career decisions, according to Adams.

"It's a good career. You can make a very good living doing it," said Adams. "You don't get into a lot of debt learning how to do it."

The IGNITE program connects Career and Technical Education programs with local employers throughout the district.

