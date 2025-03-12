Nampa School District unveils branded buses for high school athletes and activities

NAMPA, Idaho — High school athletes in the Nampa School District received a stylish upgrade to their transportation, thanks to specially branded buses provided by First Student Transportation. Unveiled recently, the buses have coach-style seating and undercarriage storage, adding comfort and unity for the students without any additional cost to the district.

RELATED: Nampa schools implementing new bus card system for student safety and parent peace of mind

The new buses were a big surprise for many students, including Liv Dean, a senior and varsity softball player. "Our coach kind of told us about it. I was not expecting anything like this. So this was a really big surprise," said Dean.

Senior track and cross country athlete Katlyn Wyne expressed enthusiasm as well: "It feels like we're on a whole new level. It feels so much more professional."

These enhancements are part of a significant investment, as confirmed by Matt Sizemore, Community and Media Relations Specialist. "The wrap jobs alone, just for the three buses, was $50,000," Sizemore said. This cost was fully covered by First Student, leaving no expense to the district.

Liv Dean highlighted the benefits of the new bus for her team, saying, "With this, we're going to have so much more space, and we'll all be able to fit together in one bus. So, [it's] just increasing that bond and unity between teammates. It's going to be good for us."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.