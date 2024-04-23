Nampa School District to provide free meals through the summer

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District will be providing free meals this summer as part of the Idaho Department of Education's 2024 Summer Food Service Program. The free meals will be available to all children ages 1-18 without regard for race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

Below is a list of meal distribution locations as well as the times that meals will be available. These are subject to change ahead of the summer break.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available at SDE.Idaho.gov.