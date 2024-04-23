Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Nampa School District to provide free meals through the summer

free summer lunch
Chris Conte
free summer lunch
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:18:26-04

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District will be providing free meals this summer as part of the Idaho Department of Education's 2024 Summer Food Service Program. The free meals will be available to all children ages 1-18 without regard for race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

Below is a list of meal distribution locations as well as the times that meals will be available. These are subject to change ahead of the summer break.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available at SDE.Idaho.gov.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell