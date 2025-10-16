Nampa School District says special education funding unchanged as Trump downsizes Department of Education

NAMPA, Idaho — As the Trump Administration's layoffs affect offices at the United States Department of Education that oversee special education and civil rights, some Idahoans are wondering how those cuts will affect local students with disabilities.

The Nampa School District told Idaho News 6 on Thursday in response to the recent job cuts that "federal funds, obligations, and rights" associated with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) remain unchanged and have not been "repealed by executive action."

The school district goes on to explain that while "the executive branch can direct substantial reorganization, it cannot legally eliminate federal responsibilities that Congress has enacted — including the statutory provisions of IDEA."

In the meantime, the Nampa School District claims it still has access to dedicated grant funds via the Department of Education's G5 federal grant system. Furthermore, the district will continue to reimburse expenses related to special education, including the Pathways to Partnerships Project and the State Personnel Development Grant.

The Nampa School District concludes, "Idaho will advocate for their children and make sure their rights and services continue uninterrupted, regardless of what happens at the federal level."

According to the Associated Press, the Department of Education has reduced its workforce from approximately 4,100 employees when Donald Trump took office to less than 2,000 today.

