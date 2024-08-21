Nampa School District addresses bussing problems with new solutions after rough start to school year

NAMPA, Idaho — Following a challenging first day of school marked by significant bussing issues, the Nampa School District has moved promptly to address concerns and implement new solutions. Parents reported delays, lost children and confusion over routes.

In response, district trustees have outlined a comprehensive plan to resolve these problems. Key measures include.



Ensuring all transfer buses are on time. Secondary routes leave on time.

Tagging all elementary students. Color coding students to the bus.

Manifest with checklist. Students not on a manifest returns to school.

Increased access to gps so they can see all buses in real time.

Increase phone lines and a command center to assist in call volume.

Better communication on loading when students are on the bus.

Review communication and procedures with school.

Reassigned staff to assist phones and transportation team

The district assures parents that they are listening to every concern and are doing everything possible to ensure students are safe during pickup and drop-off and hope that the new procedures will improve the situation moving forward.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nampa parents voiced their frustrations as the Board of Trustees addressed their concerns after what should have been the happiest day for parents and students, turned into a nightmare due to bussing challenges.

"We are deeply sorry for the stress and inconvenience this has caused," said Nampa School District's Community and Media Relations Specialist Matt Sizemore.

He acknowledged the district’s understanding and shared the frustrations of parents and students, assuring that they are working tirelessly with the transportation department, First Student, and the schools to resolve the issues.

But why this change and what changes will be made?

"Its been a hard process if you will and an expedited process based on the events of us having to go out to bid after Brown Bus basically saying we want to want to raise your rates by 24%, that gave us a job to put together routes and stops with a whole new bus company in a matter of just a couple months when most school districts have a year to do these kinds of things." said Sizemore.

As the meeting commenced, the Board of Trustees questioned representatives from First Student and the Nampa Department of Transportation about why the first day of school experienced the most significant hiccup in years.

As they continued asking questions, parents voiced out their feelings which led to a break in the meeting.

"Thank you for huffing at us, much appreciated," said one displeased Nampa parent.

More and more questions were asked by the board to ensure they are on top of what is happening in the district and the department of transportation. Towards the end of the meeting came the parents, one by one voicing their concern for their child’s safety.

"So I am one of the parents of a high school students that were stranded at Skyview yesterday. Nobody knew that they were there. My child had to contact friends to come pick her up because it's a 40 minute walk from Nampa High to Skyview and a 2 hour walk from Skyview to my home," said another Nampa parent.