Nampa protesters join nationwide 'No Kings Day' demonstration

BOISE, Idaho — A large crowd gathered at Nampa City Hall for "No Kings Day," joining a nationwide protest against the Trump administration's policies on immigration, healthcare, education, and more.

Protesters displayed signs with messages including "No Kings Since 1776," "Liberty and Justice for All" and "Love Your Neighbor, Not Your Government."

While the demonstration remained peaceful, counter-protesters also made their presence known, flying Trump 2024 and "Trump Still Standing" banners across the street from City Hall and next to the "No Kings" crowd.

Liz Anderson, a volunteer at the event, explained the motivation behind the movement.

"The movement is about unity because there is a divide and conquer strategy that's happening right now where people are more divided than ever, and that's the movement that we're helping feed is uniting the people," Anderson said.

