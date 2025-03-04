Nampa prepares for new hotel tax collection starting in 2025

NAMPA, Idaho — The preparations for implementing a new hotel tax in Nampa, Idaho, are well underway, according to Andrew Luther, General Manager of the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center.

"So right now the board of directors has been fully set up. They're drawing up the bylaws with their legal counsel, assigning their roles, and really just building that cadence to properly stand up the board," said Luther.

The next significant step is the implementation of this new hotel tax, expected to commence operations in 2025. Preparations for the collection process are already in progress.

"We've been working with the state to notify all the businesses in the area that are gonna be paying into this new hotel tax," Luther added.

The initiative necessitates close collaboration with the Idaho State Tax Commission to assist area hotels in setting up their individual reporting systems.

"I mean, there's a dozen or so hotels who all have different systems and different ways that they operate that just need communicated to," said Luther. "And that's the biggest role of the tax commission -- to help set that up, help set up that reporting, and make sure it's all smooth and easy for the businesses."

The auditorium district is expected to start receiving funds by early spring. Although projects have been identified, a specific timeline remains uncertain.

"So no exact timeline as to when money will be spent, but it's coming," added Luther.