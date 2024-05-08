Nampa prepares for library bill regulating 'obscene materials' to take effect

NAMPA, Idaho — City and Library leaders in Nampa met with the city's attorney to see what changes, if any, need to happen before House Bill 710 goes into effect on July 1, 2024.



Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 710 into law which aims to protect anyone under the age of 18 from "obscene images," "nudity," "sexual content," and "sexual excitement" found in materials at public libraries.

Another change that could be seen is the location of books on hold. Currently, they're set out in the lobby but could be moved behind the desk.

"I feel like the city and our library is very well prepared because we already have processes and policies already in place," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling.

Idaho libraries are preparing for changes after new legislation regarding harmful materials and minors was signed into law last month.

"I've been doing a lot of thinking over the last several weeks and worrying about things that maybe I didn't have to," Director of the Nampa Public Library Claire Connley expressed.

Leaders of the Nampa Public Library met with the city attorney on Wednesday to figure out what they need to change to be in compliance with the new law. They expressed concerns including online access to materials, requesting books from neighboring cities, people who live outside the city of Nampa with library cards, and language in the bill itself. Terms like "tangible," "circulate," and "exhibit."

"So if a child walks past and sees an adult book that we have phased out, what do we need to do to stay within the law but provide access to everyone?" Connley asked during the meeting.

One thing that the city's attorney and Mayor Kling agreed on:

