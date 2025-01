Idaho News 6 is working diligently to resolve technical issues after a sudden power outage in Nampa.

Idaho Power says over 3,500 customers are without power in Franklin Blvd and Cherry Ln. area. Power is estimated to be restored at 6:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis is on the scene to determine what may have caused the outage.

Idaho News 6 is working tirelessly to resolve technical issues and provide your regularly scheduled newscasts.