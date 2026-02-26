Nampa Police to hand out free high-viz vests to keep kids safe around town

NAMPA, Idaho — Thanks to a generous donation, the Nampa Police Department will be handing out free high-visibility vests on Thursday afternoon to Nampa kids, "who walk, bike, and scooter around town."

The giveaway follows a series of pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions in Canyon County over the past few months.

The Department says the vests aren't just a fashion statement; they can save lives.

Full details of the giveaway are listed below:

WHAT: Free high-viz vests, please limit one per child.

WHEN: Thursday, February 26th | 4 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Drive-through pickup at the front parking lot of the Police Station at 820 2nd Street S.

HOW: Enter the front parking lot off of 9th Ave S as you travel southbound. Participants won’t be able to pull into the parking lot off of 2nd Street S. That will be for exiting vehicles only.

