Nampa Police stress patience and safety this holiday shopping season

NAMPA, Idaho — Holiday shopping is upon us and the Nampa Police Department is urging shoppers to be prepared with patience and safety. The Treasure Valley Marketplace is one of Nampa's most popular shopping centers — and the most congested. An issue that could have been rectified with the passing of the General Obligation Bond earlier in 2024.



With added traffic around shopping center, Nampa Police urges drivers to put away the distractions and pay close attention to the road ahead.

Shoppers need to protect their purchases while moving from store-to-store by locking car doors and tucking valuables out of sight.

"We had a concept involved in that. At the intersection of Midland and Marketplace we were going to put in dual left turns for westbound traffic and for northbound traffic and as part of that, it would improve other areas along this corridor," explains Nampa's Transportation Engineer Manager Matt Ricks.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

'Tis the season when parking lots require a bit more patience.

"You're going to have a lot more people out here shopping and therefore people in the parking lots themselves," says Corporal Chris Kennedy of the Nampa Police Department.

With added traffic around shopping center, Nampa Police urges drivers to put away the distractions and pay close attention to the road ahead.

"We'll see an uptick, unfortunately, of pedestrian-related accidents with vehicles in there," Cpl. Kennedy adds.

It's also a time of year when Grinch-like thieves look for crimes of opportunity. Corporal Kennedy says that's why shoppers need to protect their purchases while moving from store-to-store by locking car doors and tucking valuables out of sight.

"I would always encourage people to be aware of their surroundings," Kennedy says, "just so that the more aware they are, the less likely they're going to be a victim of anything."

The Treasure Valley Marketplace is one of the most popular shopping venues in Nampa, also one of the most congested. An issue the City of Nampa tried to address with this year's General Obligation bond that was rejected by Nampa voters.

"We had a concept involved in that. At the intersection of Midland and Marketplace we were going to put in dual left turns for westbound traffic and for northbound traffic and as part of that, it would improve other areas along this corridor," explains Nampa's Transportation Engineer Manager Matt Ricks.

The city has the ability to adjust the timing of lights but could only show minor improvements.

"We need physical geometry changes at these locations," he adds.

More important than the safety of your gifts: the safety of you. Within the last few years, the City has placed a 'no left turn' sign at the shopping center exit onto Karcher Bypass which clearly isn't being obeyed by all drivers.

"People are getting in a ton of crashes and unfortunately with this particular intersection, they're not minor crashes. Everybody's going by ambulance to the hospital. So they're pretty significant crashes," Cpl Kennedy concludes.

