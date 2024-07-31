Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Nampa Police stop traffic near Garrity exit after stolen car fails to stop

1.jpg
Doug Lock-Smith
1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NAMPA, Idaho — The roadway along Garrity Blvd was blocked near the I-84 on-ramp after police responded to a stolen vehicle report just after noon on Wednesday, July 31.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen from the highway as they directed traffic while the situation unfolded.

Carmen Boeger with the Nampa Police Department told Idaho News 6 that the incident on Garrity was the result of a stolen vehicle that failed to stop.

The rear window of the stopped vehicle appears to be shattered in footage from the scene.

Further details of the incident, including the status of the driver, have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell