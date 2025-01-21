Nampa Police seek witnesses to child injury incident near Amity and Murray Street

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are appealing to the community for witnesses to an incident involving injury to a child which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan.16 near the intersection of Amity and Murray Street.

According to the police report, a woman was placing her child into a black Chevy Spark with California license plates and a silver Darth Vader sticker on the back when another child, who was not hers, jumped onto the hood of her car in an effort to stop her. The woman reversed the vehicle, causing the child to fall off the hood. Officials said the child only sustained minor injuries and proceeded to school to alert authorities.

Following the incident, the woman was arrested and is currently in custody on a charge of felony injury to a child.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the event, or who might possess video footage of the incident, to reach out to Crime Stoppers. Witnesses can provide information by calling 208-343-COPS, visiting the Crime Stoppers website at www.343cops.com, or using the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips. When contacting Crime Stoppers, please refer to case #N25-03168.