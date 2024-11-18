Nampa Police searching for teen missing since Friday

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are looking for 15-year-old Juliessa A. Islas-Salido, who has been missing since Friday, November 15 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

She is 5'1, 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Islas-Salido was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and sweatpants and carrying a brown/black backpack.

Nampa Police say she is suspected to be in the company of an unidentified adult male.

The 15-year-old also suffers from a condition that requires a medication she reportedly left behind.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nampa PD immediately at (208) 465-2257 and choose option #1. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS or online.