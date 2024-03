NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking the community for help finding 61-year-old Linda Sue Caselman.

Police say Caselman's friends and family haven't seen her since November, and she has mental health and dependency issues that have impacted her relationships and her living arrangements.

If you know where Linda has been living, where she is currently or any details that may assist in making sure she is OK, please contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or www.343.cops.com