Nampa Police searching for missing juvenile

NAMPA, ID — Nampa Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Nylah Jaylee Alverson.

She is 5’05”, 189 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige crochet style top with spaghetti straps and tannish/beige shorts. Nylah is on some medications and did not take them with her.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 near E. Sheridan Avenue and Elder Street in Nampa.

If you have information on Nylah’s whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1, or call your local law enforcement.