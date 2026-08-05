Nampa police searching for missing 41-year-old man last seen July 20

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are searching for missing 41-year-old man Richard Armstrong.

According to police, Richard was last seen by friends on July 20, between 5 and 6 p.m. in the 200 block of S Chestnut Street. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt, and an American flag tank top. It is unknown what color shorts he was wearing, and he was also carrying a black backpack.

He is described as being 5'08'' with blue eyes, brown hair, a dyed dark goatee, and "extensive" tattoos. He has a tattoo on his forehead over his left eye and one near his right eye on his temple.

Richard may be driving an older silver Pontiac Grand Prix, with an unknown license plate number. The car may be missing a passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on Richard's whereabouts is urged to contact Nampa dispatch at 208-465-2257.

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