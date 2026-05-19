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Nampa Police searching for elderly woman last seen near I-84 and Garrity

Police searching for elderly Nampa woman
Nampa Police Department
Police searching for elderly Nampa woman
Police searching for elderly Nampa woman
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NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 86-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Police say Ann Marie Logsdon was seen late morning Tuesday at the Subbway off Garrity south of I-84.

She is described as 5’7”, 185 pounds, has long gray hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue striped hat, a white men's shirt, dark jeans, and she walks with a silver cane.

If you know her whereabouts, please call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1.

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