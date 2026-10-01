Nampa Police search for missing, endangered man

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department shared to social media on Thursday that a search had begun for a missing, endangered man.

71-year-old David was last seen in the 2700 block of Shamrock Avenue on Sept. 24, to run errands in Boise. According to police, he did not have access to a vehicle, and was planning to use a bus or Uber service. He was meant to return that night, but did not come home.

Nampa PD said that David has multiple medical conditions, and did not leave with his medication at that time.

Here is the description police shared with us:



Height: 5' 5"

5' 5" Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds Hair: Gray

Gray Eyes: Hazel

Hazel Last seen wearing: Blue jackket and either blue jeans or jogging pants and white shoes.

David is also known to use a cane and wear glasses. Police said a bag was in his possession as well, but no additional information on it is available at this time.

Anyone that has information on David's whereabouts is encouraged to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 (option 1), or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

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