Nampa Police search for missing 12-year-old girl, may be staying with friends

NAMPA, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who may be staying with friends in the Nampa area.

Cienna Marie Guarascio is described as 5 feet tall, with blonde hair and green eyes.

According to Nampa Police, Guarascio's family has received information suggesting she is staying with friends locally, but they don't have specific details about who she is with or where she might be.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Guarascio's whereabouts to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.