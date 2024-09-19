Nampa Police determine suspicious package at St. Lukes Hospital was not explosive device

UPDATE (Sept. 19, 2:40 p.m.): Nampa Police have determined that the suspicous package was not an explosive device after the bomb unit intentionally disrupted the package. Police will continue to investigate the incident.

Traffic and business in the surrounding area is back to normal, other than the section of the parking lot where police are still on scene. Nampa Police says this will be the last update as they prepare to clear the area.



The Nampa Police Department, including the Nampa Police Bomb Unit, is responding to a suspicious package found in the parking lot of St. Lukes Hospital in Nampa.

The area of the parking lot where the package is located has been closed, according to a Facebook post from NPD, and the nearby traffic on Midland will also be delayed or closed until the situation is resolved.

Foot traffic in and out of the hospital is still allowed and there has been no impact on surrounding businesses and restaurants. Patient flow has also not been affected, according to St. Lukes, and the Emergency Department will stay open with patient appointments continuing as scheduled.