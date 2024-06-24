Nampa Police investigating fatal crash near Ustick Road

NAMPA, ID — On June 23 at 3:09 p.m., Nampa Dispatch was notified by Canyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch of a single vehicle roll over crash near the intersection of Ustick Road and North Treeline Avenue.

The vehicle had struck a power pole, knocked over the power lines, and the lines started a brush fire near the overturned vehicle, according to police.

Personnel from the Nampa Fire Department were first on scene and extinguished the fire, but the lone occupant was deceased in the vehicle. The victim is a 17-year-old male from Nampa.

The investigation is still ongoing.