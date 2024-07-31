Nampa Police identify suspect that pushed elderly man in parking lot

NAMPA, ID — On July 26, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a suspect pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue in a parking lot in front of District 208 in Nampa.

After pushing the man down, the suspect left him on the ground and drove away in a raised up, black four-door truck with Texas license plate, according to the Nampa Police Department.

A suspect has since been identified, according to Nampa PD, but the investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.