Nampa Police Department urges community to be aware of donation scams

NAMPA, ID — The Nampa Police Department is urging the community to be aware of donation scams after a local business contacted the department about a suspicious request.

According to police, a local business was recently asked to reproduce a flyer asking for donations that benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

The business was skeptical of the situation, so they asked a few questions and when the answers from the two men with the flyer did not match up with one another, the business alerted Nampa PD of the situation.

Nampa Police contacted the national business that was listed on the flyer, and they confirmed they are not part of this fundraiser. The Canyon County Boys and Girls Club was also contacted and confirmed they are not the beneficiary.

Nampa PD suspects that whoever is soliciting these donations is not giving the funds to any charitable organization and urges people to be careful where they donate their money.

If you have any information regarding these scams, call Nampa PD at 208-465-2257.