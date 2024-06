Update: Nampa PD has located the missing individual.

The Nampa Police Department is searching for missing 33-year-old Charles Stranahan, who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening in a yellow tank top and orange shorts near 7904 Arlington Drive and Franklin Road in Nampa.

Charles is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please call the Nampa Police Department at (208) 465-2257.