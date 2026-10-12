Nampa police commend woman's bravery amid possible attempt on her life

NAMPA, Idaho — A woman in Nampa is being commended for her bravery after police say her ex-boyfriend was arrested for attempting to kill her.

The Nampa Police Department says 40-year-old Kyle Robert Stearns was arrested after arranging to meet up with the woman. Instead, he was met by police officers who put him in handcuffs and booked him into jail for multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The woman called police on Saturday to report her ex-boyfriend was "messaging her about their breakup and saying he was going to kill her and another family member," a Nampa police spokesperson stated.

Police also learned that, the night before the report, the woman's ex had attempted to get into her house through a window.

"Officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and set up a meet-up point where he thought he would meet the victim," police stated.

While they waited for him to arrive, police said Stearns was seen "approaching the meet-up point with both hands in his hoodie pocket, and officers heard the distinct noise of a gun racking."

Police say they found a handgun in Stearns' hoodie pocket during his arrest.

He was booked into jail for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree stalking, and trespassing.

"We commend the victim for her courage and willingness to do the right thing in this scary situation," said Nampa police Lt. Brian Jones. "We take a firm stance against any type of violence, regardless of the involved parties' relationship."

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