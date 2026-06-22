Nampa police close intersection after serious injury pedestrian crash

NAMPA, Idaho — The intersection of 7th Street South and 7th Avenue South is closed following a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Police announced the closure on Tuesday morning and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional information about the pedestrian's condition or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

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