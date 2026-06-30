Nampa police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are asking the public for help locating a 13-year-old girl who left her neighborhood on Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.

Allison, who also goes by Allie, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. near Iowa Avenue and Midland Boulevard, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Investigators say she left the area on foot and has not returned home.

Allison is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 85 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Police say she was not believed to have taken extra clothing with her.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen Allison or knows where she might be to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 1.

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