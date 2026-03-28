Nampa police arrest suspect after reported gunfire, neighborhood evacuation

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody after police say he fired a shotgun multiple times from his apartment early Saturday morning, prompting a large police response and evacuation of nearby residents.

Officers with the Nampa Police Department were dispatched around 3:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of S. Lexi’s Lane after a caller reported hearing loud “popping” noises every 10 to 15 minutes.

When officers arrived, they located a man later identified as 32-year-old Alexander “Alex” Rafeal Garza standing near a sliding glass door while holding a shotgun.

In a news release, police they say attempted to contact Garza by phone, but calls went unanswered. As the situation escalated, officers began evacuating nearby apartments and activated the department’s Special Operations Group, including its Tactical Response Team and crisis negotiators.

Authorities also issued a community evacuation alert to residents signed up for emergency notifications. Police acknowledged some alerts reached people outside the immediate area and said improvements will be made to future messaging.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., Garza reappeared at the door still armed. Officers fired their weapons, but Garza was not hit. Police say Garza then threw two firearms outside and exited the apartment.

Police say a physical struggle followed, during which officers deployed a Taser before taking him into custody.

Garza was taken to a regional hospital by Canyon County paramedics with a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted hand injury. After being medically cleared, he is expected to be booked into jail. Formal charges are still under review.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.