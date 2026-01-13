Nampa Police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 29-year-old Rhea Shoshanna Yohn.

Yohn was last seen on Friday, Jan. 9, in the parking lot of District 208, also known as the old Karcher Mall. Police say she was dropped off at the parking lot with a man named Jason.

Yohn texted with family members on Saturday but has not been heard from since.

She is described as being 5'6", 125 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray/black plaid jacket, jeans, work boots, and was in possession of a gray/white backpack.

Yohn has a wolf tattoo on her right thigh, a crown tattoo on her neck, and a facial piercing between her nose and lips.

If you have seen Rhea Shoshanna Yohn, please contact your local law enforcement directly or contact the Nampa Police Department via their non-emergency line at (208) 465-2257.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton