Nampa Planning and Zoning to consider approval of Amazon drone hub proposal

NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon’s proposed drone delivery program in Nampa is expected to face a key decision Tuesday night as the Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission takes up the proposal, which would allow Amazon Prime Air to launch drone deliveries from a new “paddock” facility near Amazon’s existing site off of Franklin Road.

Amazon said at an earlier community meeting that the drones would deliver small packages weighing up to five pounds to customers within about a 7.5-mile radius. According to Amazon, the drones weigh about 85 pounds and would operate during daytime hours — beginning 30 minutes before sunrise and ending 30 minutes before sunset.

Idaho News 6 will livestream the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Watch the meeting LIVE below —

Amazon representatives previously presented the proposal during a community meeting at the College of Western Idaho, where residents raised questions about privacy, noise, internet connectivity, and safety.

READ MORE | Amazon proposes drone delivery in Nampa, raising questions from residents

The company says the drones are equipped with “detect-and-avoid” technology intended to identify people, pets, and obstacles while flying. Amazon also says the drones are not designed for surveillance, and any video captured during flights is deleted after deliveries are completed.

Some residents, however, said they remain concerned about how the technology could affect neighborhoods if approved.

Amazon says the project could bring about 30 jobs to the area, including drone operators and maintenance technicians. The company previously said it hopes to have the delivery system operational by the end of the year if local approvals and Federal Aviation Administration authorization are granted.

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