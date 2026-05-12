Nampa PD arrests 8 on drug-related charges after seizing drugs, guns, and money

NAMPA, Idaho — A traffic stop that led to an investigation of drug sales has resulted in the arrest of 8 individuals on a variety of drug-related charges, reports the Nampa Police Department.

Police say that the investigation began after officers "conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of individuals for possession of a controlled substance" on March 4.

During that traffic stop, officers were able to identify a residence on Ivy Street as a suspected location for drug sales.

Through a subsequent investigation, investigators gathered evidence they claim indicated that the location was a venue for "drug distribution."

On April 29, Officers executed a search warrant at the residence in question, where they say they discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, scales, baggies, firearms, and cash.

According to a spokesperson for Nampa Police, officers ultimately seized 188 grams of methamphetamine, 3.8 grams of fentanyl, and four handguns.

Eight suspects have since been charged with drug-related offenses in connection with the investigation.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

Darren A. Cameron, 56 years old, of Nampa, felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), felony possession of a controlled substance (pharmaceutical pills), unlawful possession of a firearm (x4), and possession of paraphernalia (including scales and baggies for distribution).

Shawn A. Edwards, 43 years old, of Nampa, felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Nicholas J. Jackson, 43 years old, of Nampa, felony possession of a controlled substance

Luke D. Gihle, 33 years old, of Boise, felony possession of a controlled substance

St Felix V. La-Combe-Ishii, 39 years old, of Nampa, felony possession of a controlled substance

Amber M. Hooper, 28 years old, of Caldwell, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance

Chelsi A. Curiel, 34 years old, of Caldwell, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia

Jocelin J. Gonzalez, 29 years old, of Nampa, a warrant for failure to appear in court, possession of paraphernalia, and frequenting

“The diligent work done by the officers involved in this case is commendable. Their tireless work paid off, getting eight individuals off of our streets on drug-related charges is a win for the community,” said Sgt. Matt Richardson of the Nampa Police Special Enforcement Team (S.E.T.). “Drug dealers need to understand we’ll work hard to stop their criminal activity in Nampa.”

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