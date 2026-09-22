Nampa motorcyclist raises concerns after crash at changed Cherry Lane bend

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa motorcyclist is raising concerns about warnings along a changed section of Cherry Lane after he says he crashed at an unlit bend.

David Hallman says he was riding to work last Tuesday on Cherry Lane between Middleton and Midland roads when he realized the road no longer continued straight as he expected.

“I realized really quick that there's a turn and I locked my bike up, skidded a little bit, let go, locked it up again,” Hallman said.

Hallman says he laid his motorcycle down in the gravel, narrowly missing a concrete barrier. His knee and motorcycle were scuffed.

WATCH: A motorcyclist and a nearby neighbor describe concerns about a changed road alignment on Cherry Lane

Motorcyclist describes crash at changed Cherry Lane bend in Nampa

Hallman provided photos of the area and says the road-closed signs now in place were not there when he crashed. After contacting the city, he reached out to Idaho News 6 to warn other drivers.

Alan Kindall lives beside the bend and says at least seven drivers have ended up in his gravel driveway.

“A few people stopped, a few people busted up the underside of their cars,” Kindall said.

Tire marks are visible leading off the pavement, and a piece of car undercarriage remains in the dirt. Hallman also identified a skid mark he says his motorcycle left during the crash.

Kindall says drivers continue to use the old stretch of Cherry Lane even with closure signs in place. During his interview with Idaho News 6, another driver turned around.

“Yeah, this happens pretty much every day,” Kindall said. “It'll probably happen like 25 more times.”

Hallman says the crash could have been worse. He says losing a friend in a motorcycle crash last year prompted him to start wearing a helmet.

His message to those responsible for the road work: “the sign should be up before the road is open.”

The City of Nampa told Idaho News 6 the road work is part of a development project. Idaho News 6 has contacted Lennar Homes to ask who is responsible for the signs, when they went up, and what drivers should expect in the area.

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