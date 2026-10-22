Nampa mayor expected to discuss growth, priorities in State of the City address

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Darl Bruner will deliver the city's annual State of the City address on Thursday evening, highlighting recent developments in Nampa and outlining priorities for the coming year.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Ridgevue High School in Nampa. Watch the livestream in the player below starting at 5 p.m. —

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This year's theme is "A City Worth Inheriting." City officials say the address will include updates from several departments as well as plans and projects looking ahead to 2027 and beyond.

The event is free and open to the public. Before the event, the Idaho Liberty Bell will be on display outside the auditorium from 4 to 5 p.m.

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