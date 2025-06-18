Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling won't seek third term after eight years as mayor

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling announced she will not seek reelection for a third term after serving the city since 2018.

"Everything is going good, and I love it. But I feel like it's time to step back and let somebody else step to the front," Kling said.

Kling has served as mayor since 2018 and points to reductions in crime, thousands of new, well-paying jobs, and reducing poverty as some of her biggest accomplishments during her tenure.

"When I ran for mayor, it was because I felt led to run and with a heart to serve. I still have that heart to serve my community, but I feel like it's time to lay it down and let somebody else come in and take the lead," Kling said.

The mayor identified managing Nampa's rapid growth as her biggest challenge while in office.

"The growth. We've had so much growth. But growth is something that's really tricky to manage. And that's been a challenge because we've had considerable growth," Kling said.

While stepping away from the mayor's office, Kling indicated she plans to remain involved in public service in some capacity.

"I will continue to work. I will continue to be engaged. I'm just changing. I'll be changing roles. I don't know what the role is yet. We'll find out," Kling said.

So far, one candidate has announced a run for the position. Current Canyon County Clerk and former Nampa city councilman Rick Hogaboam has entered the race to replace Kling when her term ends in November.