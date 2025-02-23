Nampa man, woman arrested for firing gunshots into vehicle

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man and woman are in custody at the Canyon County Jail following a verbal altercation that ended with multiple gunshots being fired into a vehiclereports the Nampa Police Department. The person inside the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

The confrontation took place near the 100 block of High Street at approximately 10 a.m. on February 22. Several accounts of gunshots were reported to police dispatch and after arriving on the scene, officers with the Nampa Police Department arrested two individuals.

48-year-old Gretchen J. Peterson of Nampa was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm into a vehicle (F), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F), vandalism over $1,000 (F), and rioting (M).

52-year-old Jason M. Peterson was charged with assault (M) and rioting (M).

Officers noted that alcohol consumption played a factor in the altercation. “We are lucky this incident did not result in serious injury or loss of life. Alcohol consumption and firearms do not mix,” said Detective Jonathan Styles.

Authorities emphasized that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.