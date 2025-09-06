Nampa man shot by police, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police.

Nampa Police say the man was armed with a knife when officers arrived to the scene near 6th St N and 5th Ave N. around 11:25 p.m. Friday night. They were originally called for reports of suspicious activity.

According to a news release from the Nampa Police Department, "after contacting the individual, he failed to comply with the officer’s commands, and one police officer fired shots, injuring the man."

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

The Caldwell Police Department is leading the investigation as part of the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force.