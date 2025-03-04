Nampa man charged with sexual exploitation of a child, police looking for additional victims

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are searching for possible additional victims after 74-year-old Antonio C. Berrelez was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

After a thorough investigation, Nampa Police said they secured a warrant for the arrest of Berrelez. Shortly after, on Monday afternoon, Berrelez turned himself into the Nampa Police Station. Police say that he was taken into custody and transported to the Canyon County Jail on the outstanding warrant. His bond was set at $2 million.

“The bravery of children involved in crimes like this is astounding. We are honored to work with the families to try to bring some peace and closure during the criminal process,” Nampa Detective Jonathan Styles said in a press release. “The actions of Antonio Berrelez have no place in our communities, and we hope for a strong sentencing.”

Nampa Police say that Berrelez may have had other victims and are encouraging parents to speak to their kids about anything inappropriate that could have occurred if they had any contact with him. If you need to report an incident, immediately contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257.