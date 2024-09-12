Nampa man charged with multiple sex crimes, investigators fear there could be more victims

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged with multiple sex-related crimes and investigators fear there could be more victims.

The Nampa Police Department says a Canyon County grand jury indicted 42-year-old Kenneth Ray Dial Jr. on Wednesday.

Dial is charged with 8 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, 2 counts of rape, 6 counts of sexual abuse of a minor child and 1 count of witness intimidation. His bond is set at $3 million.

Nampa Police say the charges are a result of an investigation that began after two underage females reported sexual abuse involving Dial.

During the investigation, Kuna Police received an additional report of Dial sexually abusing two other underage females as far back as 2014.

According to the Nampa Police Department, detectives from Nampa, Kuna, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office arrested Dial on August 2, 2024. He has remained in custody since that arrest.

Detectives fear there could be more juvenile victims. If you or your child have been in contact with him, it's encouraged you call Detective Maddox at 205-468-5509.

If you have information about Dial and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.