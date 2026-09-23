Nampa man charged in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man was arrested and is facing charges in the accidental shooting death of a 2-year-old in June.

The Nampa Police Department said Jakob Hirsbrunner, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and injury to a child after the child reportedly gained access to an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot themselves.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Yellow Pine Drive on June 28 to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the 2-year-old unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital, where they died.

The case was sent to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office for charging decisions, and a warrant was issued for Hirsbrunner. He was arrested on Monday "without incident" in Nampa, police said.

"This incident was extremely heartbreaking for all parties involved," Cpl. Jeff Stark with the Nampa Police Persons Crime Unit said in a press release. "The Nampa Police Department sympathizes with the family who lost their two-year-old, but there were precautions that could have been taken to avoid such a tragedy. The Nampa Police Department emphasizes the need to be a safe and responsible gun owner so that tragedies like this are avoided."