Nampa man arrested on child sexual battery charges

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department arrested 39-year-old Tyler James Schermerhorn on charges of sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years of age on June 27, 2025.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Nampa Dispatch received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile and a known suspect that had occurred at a residence near Lake Lowell Ave. and Middleton Road.

Police say upon arrival, the suspect was identified as Tyler James Schermerhorn, but he was no longer on the scene.

Officers eventually located Tyler at a business on the 2000 block of N. Cassia Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say there may be other victims. If you or your child has information about this incident, please contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257.