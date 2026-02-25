Nampa man arrested on child exploitation charges

NAMPA, Idaho — A 37-year-old Nampa man faces 10 child exploitation charges after being served a search warrant Tuesday morning in a Nampa neighborhood.

On Feb. 24, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Nampa Police Department Persons' Crime Division, with the assistance of NPD's Patrol Division and Special Enforcement Team (SET), served a search warrant in the 30 block of S. Ravine Way.

Shea O. McHugh was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child by electronic means, said an NPD press release. McHugh's arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation by Nampa's Persons Crime Division.

"The Nampa Police Department, in conjunction with partnering agencies, prioritizes this type of case due to its urgency and sensitive nature, especially when it involves protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community – our children," Carmen Boeger with NPD said.

NPD encourages parents to be involved in their child's social media and electronic usage.

