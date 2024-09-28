Nampa man arrested for vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after a crash that killed a Nampa woman

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department releasing information today. A Nampa man has been arrested for the vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after a crash that claimed a Nampa woman's life.

Nampa Police got several calls yesterday night at around 11:00 p.m. from those calls there were reports of a injury crash at N.Middleton Rd and Smith Ave. Nampa Police, Nampa Fire and Canyon County Paramedics all arrived on scene.

Once arrived the respondents confirmed that two vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles had stuck a pole.

One of the drivers involved was transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital where unfortunately she later succumbed to her injuries. That driver was identified as Brook L. Taylor, a 26 year old, Female from Nampa.

The other driver, confirmed by Nampa Police to be 24 year old, Male, Shaeden I. Robinson of Nampa was also transported to a nearest hospital. The driver was treated and then released to police custody. Robinson was arrested and charged with



Vehicular Manslaughter (felony)

Aggravated DUI (felony)

He was transported to the Canyon County Jail.

Nampa Police Department releasing this statement,