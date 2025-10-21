Nampa man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a child

NAMPA, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 25-year-old Nampa man, Steven Vasquez, for 6 counts of "production of child sexual exploitation material" and another 6 counts of "distribution of child sexual exploitation material."

In a news release, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said that the charges against the suspect stem from a CyberTip that came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing content on Snapchat that allegedly depicted "recent hands-on sexual abuse of a child."

Within 24 hours of receiving that tip, officers with ICAC arrested Vasquez.

Bond is now set for Vasquez at $2 million.

"Swift action by our growing statewide network of law enforcement partners makes Idaho safer for children," said Labrador of the arrest.

ICAC was assisted by the Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officers from the Middleton Police Department, and the FBI.

The public can report instances of child sexual exploitation to the ICAC unit at 208-947-8700.