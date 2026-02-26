Police arrest Nampa man accused of producing child pornography, video voyeurism

NAMPA, Idaho — A 37-year-old who is accused of producing child pornography and participating in video voyeurism was arrested by Nampa Police on Monday afternoon.

According to the Nampa Police Department, detectives and the Nampa Police's Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of E. Fairmount Street as part of an investigation into child sex crimes.

There, they arrested 37-year-old Nampa resident Gregory C. Clark, who is now charged with three counts of production of child sexually explicit material, two counts of video voyeurism, and one count of possession of sexually exploitative material.

“The Nampa Police Department is committed to the safety of our community. Investigating crimes against children is a high priority, and I am proud of the commitment of the investigators in our Persons Crimes Unit,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff.

