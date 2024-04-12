Watch Now
Nampa Library hosts weekend wellness health fair

Destination Wellness
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 12, 2024
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Public Library is hosting the 5th annual Destination Wellness health fair on Saturday, April 13.

The event will offer health and wellness information and activities for the whole family starting at 10 am and ending at 2 pm.

Attendees will be able to learn about bike safety, Medicare, Alzheimer's care, healthy food habits, free medical care options, and more.

Several workshops will be featured at the event including a Fix-a-Flat bike repair course, and a healthy living workshop with the Alzheimer's Association, and a guided workshop where you can learn to make a non-toxic weed killer. Registration for the workshops is not necessary but is recommended, you can sign up here.

