Nampa launches "Nampa in Bloom" waterwise rebate program

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa has announced the launch of "Nampa in Bloom," a new waterwise rebate program aimed at helping residents conserve water while enhancing their landscapes with beautiful, water-efficient plants.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $5,000 in rebates by replacing portions of their turf with approved drought-resistant plants or by making improvements to their irrigation systems. The program, which is funded through a $100,000 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant from the Bureau of Reclamation, is a collaborative effort between Nampa’s Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments.

City of Nampa

To introduce residents to the program, the city is hosting a kickoff workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Nampa City Hall. Local landscaping and horticulture experts will provide valuable insights into waterwise gardening and will spotlight their favorite low-water plants and trees. City staff will also be present to answer questions about the rebate process and eligibility requirements.

The Nampa in Bloom Waterwise Rebate Program supports residents in taking small yet impactful steps toward a greener and more sustainable future. Residents can click here for more information or to apply for the rebate.